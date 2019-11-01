McDonald’s burger drive-through plan for Camelon

A new drive-through McDonald’s will open in Camelon if planning permission is granted.

The fast-food giants hope to build their new restaurant on land behind Tesco petrol station on Glasgow Road.

The plans for the restaurant include car parking, landscaping, an outside patio area and an outdoor play feature for young children.

But while the design brief promises a stylish and very modern restaurant, there could well be centuries-old treasures hidden below.

The site was once part of a Roman fort, which was discovered when the large Tesco store was built in 2011 and excavations revealed precious artefacts including a large collections of Roman shoes and ceramics.

Falkirk’s archaeologist Geoff Bailey has asked for an ‘archaelogical watch’ which means an expert keeping a close eye on the build in the early stages when the foundations are being dug.

The aim is not to look for new artefacts but to make sure that the land is not disturbed so it can be properly investigated in the future.

Mr Bailey said: “We know the archaeology is quite deep down, so we don’t think it will be disturbed. We just want to keep an eye on it to make sure they don’t go too deep.

“The idea is to preserve the site for as long as possible. We laugh at the way people dug a hundred years ago and in a hundred years time they’ll probably laugh at us.”