Limerigg housing go ahead after councillor tells of historic link

A councillor’s family history came in useful when deciding on planning permission to build two houses in Limerigg.

Planning officers had been against the plans for two new houses at Lochview House, to the east of High Limerigg, as it was a countryside location that was not traditionally used for housing.

The applicant, Norma Moffat, had told planners that the site had once contained housing as well as a chapel and school although all had since been demolished.

Councillor Gordon Hughes was able to tell his fellow committee members that there had indeed been housing in the area in living memory – as his family had lived in a cottage close to the site, in what was then known as Barnsmuir.

“I have always declared a historical interest although in no way have I any pecuniary interest or involvement in any way,” said Councillor Hughes.

After visiting the site, councillors were inclined to think that the two houses would benefit the area which looks rather run-down.

Councillors agreed to grant planning permission subject to a coal mining assessment being carried out.