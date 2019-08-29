Lidl given go ahead to buy Falkirk car park

Kemper Avenue car park will be sold to Lidl stores UK – once the store gets all the planning permissions it needs to go ahead.

The discount retailers, which already has a shop on the site next door, put in a bid of £400,000 after the land was declared surplus to requirements by the council last April.

Members of Falkirk Council heard that five bids had been received and Lidl’s was the highest, although that is conditional on all planning permission being granted and an acceptable site survey report.

Presenting the report, Falkirk Council’s head of economic development, Douglas Duff, said: “We do know there are matters to be attended to, particularly around its proximity to the Antonine Wall.”

SNP Councillor David Alexander, said: “Something that saves jobs, even gaining jobs, depending on the design of the new store, is to be welcomed.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The location is well used and the prospect of a national store withdrawing because they couldn’t meet their modelling requirements is something we have to take into account.

“If we can retain and secure jobs, it’s something we all want to see.