Hunting for Falkirk Council’s community champs

While most people have had a break over the festive period, some people, including local authority staff have been working to look after others.

Now here’s your chance to say a thank you to Falkirk Council employees who have gone above and beyond to help members of the public.

For its 2020 staff awards, the council is teaming up with The Falkirk Herald to find an individual or a team who regularly make a difference.

The Community Choice Award will be one of ten handed over at a ceremony in the spring.

First we want people to nominate someone or a team who they think are deserving of the accolade.

A shortlist of entries will then be drawn up and put to a public vote with the winner revealed at the awards ceremony.

It can be a refuse collector, a school classroom assistant, someone who works in one of the HUBS, a home carer, one of the tradesmen, in fact the list is endless.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader, said: “We know that there are many employees who serve local communities by providing amazing service and support to those who need them most.

“We hope the readers of The Falkirk Herald can put forward as many individuals as possible and help celebrate their hard work in every area.”

You can nominate someone in two ways – but don’t forget to give us their details and why you think they should win. Either email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk, putting ‘Community Choice Award’ in the subject line or by sending to Community Choice Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8WX.

Closing date for entries is January 31, 2020.