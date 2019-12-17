Hunt for Falkirk Council’s unsung heroes

The search is on for Falkirk Council employees who have gone above and beyond to help members of the public.

For 15 years, the local authority has held staff awards to acknowledge the efforts made by their teams.

Falkirk Council staff - East, West and Central HUB teams

However, for 2020, they are teaming up with The Falkirk Herald to find an individual or a team who regularly make a difference.

The Community Choice Award will be one of ten handed over at a ceremony in the spring of next year.

First they want the people to nominate those they think deserving of the accolade.

A shortlist of entries will then be drawn up and put to a public vote with the winner revealed at the awards ceremony.

It can be a refuse collector, a school classroom assistant, someone who works in one of the HUBS, a home carer, one of the tradesmen, in fact the list is endless.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader, said: “We know that there are many employees who serve local communities by providing amazing service and support to those who need them most.

“We hope the readers of The Falkirk Herald can put forward as many individuals as possible and help celebrate their hard work in every area.”

You can nominate someone in two ways – but don’t forget to give us their details and why you think they should win. Either email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk, putting ‘Community Choice Award’ in the subject line or by sending to Community Choice Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8WX.

Closing date for entries is January 31, 2020.