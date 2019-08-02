House planned for grounds of Boys’ Brigade Larbert HQ

The Boy’s Brigade plans to sell off land for a house next to its Scottish headquarters in Larbert.

The youth organistion has been granted planning permission in principle to build a four-bedroomed house on land at Carronvale House.

Officials now plan to offer the land for sale and use the cash generated to help refurbish the main house, which can trace its history back to the 15th century although it has been radically altered throughout the centuries.

A spokesman said: “The purpose of selling the land is to raise much needed funds to complete refurbishment work of the main House, so helping us continue to operate as a centre for our many varied user groups.”

Planners said the house would be remote enough from Carronvale House and its setting that it would not be significantly detrimental to the character of the house.

An extensive survey of the trees has been carried out and planners agreed that only a small number of trees would be removed, including some that are reaching their end of life.

Planning permission has been granted on condition that tree protection barriers are put in place to safeguard other significant trees at the site, along with the bats, birds and other protected species in the area.

The house has belonged to the Boys’ Brigade since 1945 has been in constant use ever since as the National Training Centre for Scotland with many Officers, Leaders and Boys attending courses and conferences annually.