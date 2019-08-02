Homes plan for former Castings Club in Falkirk

Planning permission is being sought to build eight detached houses on the site of the former Castings Community Sports and Social Club on Etna Road.

Alchemy Developments has applied for planning permission to build the eight houses which are being designed by Arka Architects.

In 2012 Castings was a thriving bowling and sports club

A separate planning application has already been submitted to build seven houses and eight flats on a neighbouring piece of ground.

Redevelopment has been on the cards since 2012, when the club closed for the last time despite a community campaign to retain its facilities, which included a bowling green and tennis courts.

The site has been vacant ever since.