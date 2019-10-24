Green light for 108 Airth homes

Plans to build 108 new homes in Airth have been given the go-ahead, which will mean the closure of Cemetery Brae to traffic.

Lochay Homes’ plans to build the houses on land to the south of Airth Cemetery attracted three comments, with some residents concerned over how closing the road would impact on neighbours.

While the Community Council did not object, they did raise several concerns that they wanted addressed including improving the footpath for children going to school.

They also asked that signage and road safety issues be looked at and that the woodland be made accessible to all but were told these were not matters planning could deal with.

While the transport planning unit had asked for a roundabout to replace the junction, they were told this could “not reasonably be defended in planning terms”.

The next step is a stopping up order where residents affected by the road closure will have a chance to examine the proposals and ask questions.

The site is part of the Local Development Plan and therefore did not need to go to committee for approval.

The housebuilder has been asked to contribute £280,000 to Airth Primary School, £226,800 to Larbert High School and £75,000 for nursery provision.

The applicant must also pay £472,500 towards off-site affordable housing.