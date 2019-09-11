Falkirk planning projects looking for your support in awards

Voting will soon close in a race to find the best examples of planning that has transformed places in Scotland – and Falkirk has three projects looking for your support.

Making the shortlist in the Scottish Government awards are Falkirk’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI); the Inner Forth Landscape Initiative; and the Carron Dams project.

They have all been nominated in different categories of the Scottish Awards for Quality Planning 2019 – but they are also looking for your vote in the People’s Choice, which asks the public to choose a project they feel has made a difference to their local area.

The judges are looking for innovation, impact, and qualities that can be transferred – something Falkirk’s planning and environment department hopes they’ll find in each of the projects.

Falkirk’s £5.5m Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) included the major refurbishment of the iconic Steeple and repair work on the town centre’s historic buildings, shopfronts and streets.

The Inner Forth Landscape Initiative (IFLI) saw Falkirk Council working with Stirling and Clackmannan councils as well as the RSPB, Historic Environment Scotland and landowners and community groups – it has been nominated in the Partnership category.

The work to transform Carron Dams from a disused industrial site to a ‘dam fine’ place for visitors to enjoy has been recognised in the People section, highlighting the work of pupils and staff of Larbert High.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The projects have all helped to transform the area they are located in and local communities have been at the heart of what they have managed to achieve.

“It is a difficult choice however we are urging everyone across the Falkirk area to make their voices heard and choose one of the three projects for the People’s Choice award before September 30.

“Whatever the result the communities of Falkirk can be justifiably proud in getting to this stage in the competition.”