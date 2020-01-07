Falkirk Council wants to recognise its community champion

There are only a few weeks left to nominate a community champion who works with Falkirk Council.

There are thousands of employees within the organisation and every year annual awards are held to recognise their efforts.

For 2020 the local authority has teamed up with The Falkirk Herald to find an individual or a team who regularly make a difference to those in our communities.

This is your chance to say a thank you to Falkirk Council employees who have gone above and beyond to help members of the public.

The Community Choice Award will be one of ten handed over at a ceremony in the spring.

First we want people to nominate someone or a team who they think are deserving of the accolade.

A shortlist of entries will then be drawn up and put to a public vote with the winner revealed at the awards ceremony.

It can be a refuse collector, a school classroom assistant, someone who works in one of the HUBS, a home carer, one of the tradesmen, in fact the list is endless.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader, said: “We know that there are many employees who serve local communities by providing amazing service and support to those who need them most.

“We hope the readers of The Falkirk Herald can put forward as many individuals as possible and help celebrate their hard work in every area.”

Kenneth Lawrie, Falkirk Council chief executive, said: “Each day our employees help to educate children, offer care to the vulnerable, grit our roads and empty bins – while this is their day to day job we want to hear of individuals who really go the extra mile to help residents and recognise their efforts in supporting our communities.”

You can nominate someone in two ways – but don’t forget to give us their details and why you think they should win. Either email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk, putting ‘Community Choice Award’ in the subject line or by sending to Community Choice Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8WX.

Closing date for entries is January 31, 2020.