Falkirk Council tenants receiving new burgundy bins for paper recycling

Falkirk Council has thanked members of the public for supporting their efforts in recycling with the introduction of new burgundy bins.

The council is rolling out around 1200 bins each day, promising residents that using them will save the cash-strapped local authority £1.3 million a year.

So far, 60 per cent of the new bins, which are for paper and cardboard only, have been delivered to residents so far, with the roll-out expected to be completed by the end of September.

The bins, which were fully funded by Zero Waste Scotland, are expected to collect high quality paper and cardboard that can easily be used for recycling.

A spokesman said: “The introduction of the new bin is going well and is already producing good quality recyclable materials.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support so far and encourage members of the public to keep on recycling as their effort makes such a big difference on diverting waste from landfill – which reduces costs and helps protect our environment.”

People are reminded to put any plastic bags in their general waste bin as these cannot be recycled.

Information on the service is being posted through letter boxes as it introduced, with additional detail on the Council’s web site.

Information sessions have been running during the roll out giving everyone a chance to speak to waste officers and ask their recycling questions.