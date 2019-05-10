Falkirk Council-led Good Death Week initiative to launch this weekend

A new council-led initiative aimed at encouraging the discussion of death and dying begins this weekend.

Falkirk Council is to host its first ever Good Death Week event, from Sunday, May 12 to Sunday, May 19, to get people talking about the subject sooner rather than later to prevent unnecessary complications for the family of the deceased.

The main aim of the project is to remove the stigma around the topic and promote the positives that come with being open about dying and bereavement.

The newly refurbished Falkirk Crematorium will act as the setting for the Good Death Week opening event, with manager William Candlish leading five guided 45-minute tours of the venue to give visitors an insight into its process, as well as a chance to raise any questions they may have.

Various organisations will have information stalls at the Dorrator Road facility on May 12 and 19, including NHS Bereavement Services, Strathcarron Hospice, Falkirk Council Advice and Support Hub, Pushing Up The Daisies and End of Life Doula UK.

The final day of Good Death Week, Sunday, May 19, will offer five more guided tours of the crematorium, plus a Death Cafe where people can discuss their thoughts on the matter in a relaxed setting while enjoying free tea and cake.

Below is a full rundown of Good Death Week events in Falkirk district:

Sunday, May 12: Guided tours of Falkirk Crematorium (10am, 11am, 12pm, 2.15pm and 3.15pm).

Monday, May 13: Historic Graveyards of Falkirk District illustrated talk at Falkirk Crematorium Chapel (7.30pm).

Tuesday, May 14: Guided history walk in Camelon Cemetery (6.30pm).

Wednesday, May 15: An Insight into the Death Certification Review Service at Falkirk Crematorium Chapel (7.30pm).

Thursday, May 16: Wills I Have Known presentation at Falkirk Crematorium Chapel (7.30pm).

Sunday, May 19: Guided tours of Falkirk Crematorium (10am, 11am, 12pm, 2.15pm and 3.15pm); Death Cafe (11am); screening of short film Holding Space at Falkirk Crematorium (1pm); and Plan Your Own Funeral at Falkirk Crematorium (2pm).

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/gooddeath.