Extension approved for Bo’ness care home

Bo’ness Care Home will be extended by an additional 32 beds for dementia patients.

The beds will be in a new, detached building that will replace an unused extension in the grounds of the nursing home in Bridgeness Lane.

Plans have been approved for an extension to the home for 32 new beds for dementia patients. Pic: Michael Gillen

The council’s roads department was concerned that the entrance is only five metres wide, when it should be 5.5 metres – and some residents also registered their concerns about the traffic the home already generates.

But councillors agreed that as the only care home in Bo’ness it was vital to the community and moving it out of the town would not be acceptable.

Councillor Lynn Munro said: “This unit is specifically for dementia patients and there is a demand for it. The alternative would be travelling a considerable distrance to visit relatives. I think, on balance, we should approve it.”

The new extension will also have additional parking and that access arrangements will be improved even though the entrance won’t be widened.

Members agreed and granted planning permission.