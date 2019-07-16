Division over Larbert church plans

A controversial planning application to build a new church in Kinnaird village has now been submitted to Falkirk Council.

The £2 million building would be a permanent home for Grace Church – which was formed in 2013, when the minister and a group of elders from Larbert Old Parish broke away from the Church of Scotland when it’s General Assembly agreed to allow openly gay clergy to be appointed.

The church, which now belongs to the International Presbyterian Church, is seeking to build on the site of the old Bellsdyke Hospital in McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird Village.

Some residents are unhappy that a site originally identified in the masterplan as being suitable for a pub or restaurant will be taken by a church, claiming it is homophobic and not suitable to play such a central role in the community.

Grace Church, however, says its plans will “transform an unsightly derelict site into a vibrant community hub which can not only provide a permanent home for our growing church family, but also offer fantastic facilities to everyone in the local community”.

On its website, it claims it will deliver facilities “people have been asking for over many years now”, providing a large meeting space, a cafe, sports facilities, and various flexible rooms.

At the time of writing nearly 800 comments had been submitted to the council’s planning department – with 387 against and 335 in favour.

A petition against plans for the church attracted 1500 signatures and a Facebook page set up to oppose the building has been well supported.

Campaigner Gary Wilson, who lives in Kinnaird, said: “I don’t have a problem with Grace Church and I wouldn’t have any interest in it if they wanted to build in a town that had a lot of amenities.

“But there is very little in Kinnaird and this piece of ground is supposed to be safeguarded for development that ‘provides a significant degree of public access and community use provision’.”

Mr Wilson set up the ‘No to Grace Church Kinnaird’ Facebook page in January, and has since been joined in his campaign by other concerned Kinnaird residents who do not want to be named.

They are particularly worried about the impact a church that can hold 300 people will have on parking and traffic.

Mr Wilson said: “None of the church’s directors are residents of our community, and I’m certain the majority of the congregation isn’t from here.

“This site should be used to help address the needs of the community – not make parking problems worse.”

When Mr Wilson first heard about the church’s plans, last year, he began some research and was horrified by what he felt to be its discriminatory attitudes to women and gay people – and by the fact that the church describes the community it intends to build in as ‘sin-sick’.

“They describe the site as being ideal because it’s right next to a primary school – I find that very worrying,” he said.

The campaigners have written to Rev Andrew Randall with specific questions, including asking if people in a same-sex relationship would be welcome at the church and welcome to use its facilities.

They say they have not yet been given an answer.

Grace Church has been contacted for comment.