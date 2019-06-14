Convicted rapist loses personal licence to sell alcohol

A convicted rapist, in prison for raping a 17-year-old woman while she was asleep, has lost his personal licence to sell alcohol.

Falkirk Council licensing board agreed that Sean Shearer was not a fit and proper person to hold a personal licence and revoked it.

They heard that Shearer, who was jailed for four and a half years on March 26 and placed on the sex offenders register, had not declared his conviction.

Police Scotland said they were concerned about the potential risk to other staff members and recommended his licence be revoked, which the board agreed to.