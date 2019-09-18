Consultation event for proposed council housing in Denny

Plans for a proposed new council housing development in Denny are going on display to the public this week.

Members of the local community are invited to attend a consultation event on Thursday, September 19 to view plans for a future planning application for a council new build housing development on land at the former Denny High School site.

The event at Carronbank House, Carronbank Crescent, Denny is being held by Falkirk Council and runs from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm.

Access will be available from the rear car park.

It is a chance for people to learn about the proposed development and to provide their feedback.