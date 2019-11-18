Children to be allowed in Braes pub for meals

A popular pub and restaurant beside the Union Canal has been granted permission to allow children into the bar for meals at busy times.

Members of Falkirk Council licensing board heard that the Canalside Bar and Grill in Reddingmuirhead is proving so popular that it is having to turn families away.

Gordon Elmslie, speaking on behalf of the pub’s owners, Alchemy Inns, said it was particularly busy at weekends when the canal attracted lots of people out walking and cycling.

“When families come in and the restaurant is full, they can’t accommodate them in the bar area so are having to turn people away,” he said.

Members of the licensing board – who had visited the venue shortly before the meeting – were concerned that the bar and restaurant have very different atmospheres and that the bar’s ‘traditional pub’ feel might not be suitable for children.

Board convener Niall Coleman was concerned that food was ordered at the bar area but he was given assurances that it would be moving to table service.

As a compromise, Councillor Allyson Black suggested that children be allowed in until 8pm, which would cover busy times.

The board granted the variation to the licence on condition that children are not in the bar area after 8pm.