Camelon ten pin bowling alley had unlicensed gaming machines

New owners at Camelon’s ten pin bowling centre had to switch gaming machines off when they took over and found several unlicensed game machines had been used by the former owners.

The new company in charge, Tenpin, promised to follow protocol “to the letter” in the entertainment venue.

They also pledged a £1 million refit of the Pro Bowl venue, promising to bring the bar, food and reception into one area which will make it much easier to staff and supervise.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board agreed to grant an additional 22 licences, although members heard that didn’t mean there would be 22 new gaming machines in the amusement arcade.

In total there will be eight new machines, some of which need several licences.

Peter Lawson, representing Tenpin, said: “Although it seems this application is for a large number, when my clients took over they were aware a large number of the machines were unlicensed.

“They were all switched off, waiting for authorisation as to what they could operate.”

The licensing board also agreed to remove the current condition that meant four lanes were ‘alcohol free’.

Mr Lawson said: “It’s a very unusual condition and I can’t see a reason for it. If a family want to bowl and the dad wants a pint and the mum perhaps a glass of wine, they might have to wait when it’s busy.

“That takes away from the customer experience and makes it more difficult for staff to manage.”

Councillors were persuaded that the new owners – who also own similar sites in Braehead and Edinburgh – will make sure that all areas are well supervised and covered by CCTV.

Children must now be accompanied by an adult after 8pm and young people after 10pm.

The changes to the licence also means that alcohol can be sold from 11 am on Sundays.