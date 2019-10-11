Camelon Orange Order hall can host darts event

An Orange Order hall in Camelon was granted an occasional licence for members to hold a darts competition.

A member of the public objected but Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that the email complaint was a copy of one that had been submitted several times.

The Brian Clark Memorial Hall has attracted complaints about noise in the past and convener Niall Coleman said they took issues raised by the public very seriously.

But the board was assured by lawyer Gordon Emslie that the licence was for a regular darts night that around 45 members of the Orange Order would attend.

They were granted a licence on condition that no recorded or live music would be played.