Camelon centre remains closed

Council bosses were forced to close a busy community building after it failed an electrical inspection.

Members of the public and local authority staff have not been allowed in Camelon Education Centre since last Wednesday evening, January 8.

Initially, the council said the building in Abercrombie Street, which is a base for the local authority’s education services and also Camelon Community Centre, had been shut for “precautionary maintenance checks”.

Dozens of clubs and classes are held in the building every day.

Only last month it was the hub for directing operations to restore the gas supply to much of the district.

Scottish Gas Networks were based there for over five days providing heaters, cooking equipment and hot meals for those living in over 8000 homes.

In a Facebook post last Wednesday, the committee of Camelon Community Centre posted that the building was closed.

It said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the building has been closed.

“At the moment we don’t know how long for. We are trying to sort other arrangements for classes.

“The committee can only apologise for the short notice given.”

Yesterday (Wednesday), apologising for the disruption, a spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Camelon Education Centre is currently closed on an interim basis for precautionary maintenance checks.

“Contractors have been engaged to progress these checks and identify any works required. Although the building is subject to ongoing maintenance, the age of the building services are such that precautionary checks will be required.

“All staff have currently been relocated to several other council properties to ensure continuity of service.

“Officers are working closely with the Community Project Management team to provide alternative venues for their community groups.”