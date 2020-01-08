Camelon centre closed as ‘precaution’

Council bosses have closed Camelon Education Centre with immediate effect.

The building in Abercrombie Street, which is a base for the local authority’s education services and also Camelon Community Centre, has been shut for “precautionary maintenance checks”.

It is understood that the building failed an electrical inspection.

Dozens of clubs and classes are held in the building.

It is understood the council staff are being sent to work in other offices across the district.

Only last month it was the hub for directing operations to restore the gas supply to much of the district.

Scottish Gas Networks were based there for over five days providing heaters, cooking equipment and hot meals for those living in over 8000 homes.

Tonight a spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Camelon Education Centre will be closed on an interim basis from Thursday, January 9 for precautionary maintenance checks.

“Further information will be provided when these are concluded. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

However, the committee of Camelon Community Centre posted on social media that the building was already closed.

The Facebook post said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the building has been closed.

“At the moment we don’t know how long for. We are trying to sort other arrangements for classes.

“The committee can only apologise for the short notice given.”