Braes off licence want to sell less alcohol

A Maddiston shop had an unusual request for Falkirk Council’s licensing board to approve – to sell less alcohol.

The village’s Mini Market was given permission to change its layout to include a hot food take-away counter.

The change was one of a number which had to be made to the operating plan and layout plan which required the board’s consent.

A representative for the mini market said it was a trend more retailers were following.

Gordon Elmslie said: “It’s just an example of a retailer adapting to changing needs.”

Another local shop, Laings, on Main Street, Bainsford, was given permission to extend its opening hours and sell alcohol until 9pm in the evening.