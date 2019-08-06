Bonnybridge care home wants to expand to care for more elderly residents

Wheatlands Care Home in Bonnybridge could soon have an extra 22 bedrooms, if planning permission is granted.

Owner Balhousie Care Group has applied for planning permission for a large extension, which would include the extra bedrooms plus two residents’ lounges and will also feature a new outdoor space.

The home currently has capacity for 59 residents.

A spokesperson for the home said: “The decision to add more bedrooms to the home follows high public demand and a long waiting list.

“Balhousie Wheatlands holds the Care Inspectorate’s top ratings, Grade 6, for its excellent services and leadership.”