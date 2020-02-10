Bo’ness flats plan axed after running out of time

Time has run out on a planned development of 20 new flats for Bo’ness town centre.

Planning permission had been granted last August, despite an objection from the Health and Safety Executive as the site, on the junction of Main Street and the Bog, is close to the Forties pipeline.

But the HSE’s objection was overruled as the site is already well developed, with housing, shops and two supermarkets in the area and it was felt the new flats would not add substantially to the risk.

It was also agreed that the new flats, if designed well, would help regenerate the conservation area and be a welcome addition the town’s east end in particular.

However, the developers needed a Scottish Government grant to get funding in place so they could reach an agreement regarding a contribution towards providing open space in the area.

They were given six months, which ran out on January 1 this year, leading to the application being refused.

In 2009, a similar application fell through at the same stage when the applicant failed to conclude the legal agreement with Falkirk Council.