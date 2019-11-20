Bo’ness doctors reassure patients it’s business as usual

Doctors and staff at Kinglass Medical Practice are reassuring patients that it is business as usual for them despite the closure of the former social work office that shares a building.

The neighbouring office will be empty by the end of the year, ready to be converted into a new nursery as part of Falkirk Council’s expansion of early years care which is being rolled out across the area.

Members of the Education, Children and Young People executive were told that work is nearing completion on the design brief and specification for this project, which will mean the work can go out to tender.

When Falkirk Council proposed the change of use, a consultation showed there were concerns about the design of the premises as they were.

It was agreed to create a new separate nursery entrance and cloakroom area as well as direct access for children to an outdoor area, which will include decking and a canopy.

The alterations will provide capacity for 32 three to five year olds as well as 15 eligible two year olds.

There will be a designated parental drop-off zone and parking area beside the new main entrance.

While the works are taking place, the GPs have assured patients that the practice is remaining within Kinglass Centre and operating as normal.