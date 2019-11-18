Blackness pub also serves community as village shop

A Blackness pub now has a new licence to match its new owners, new name and new look.

The Lobster Pot – formerly known as The Blackness Inn – was given a licence to sell alchohol at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s Licensing Board on Wednesday.

Councillors welcomed the new business, which is not only a pub that sells bar meals, teas, coffees and lunches but is also a village shop, catering for locals as well as the growing number of visitors.

The board heard that owners Colin and Sheila O’Rourke had carried out substantial renovations to turn the interior into an open plan space that included the bar, restaurant and shop.

They have also developed the outdoor drinking area which can also be used to sell non-alcoholic refreshments outside licenced hours, for walkers and cyclists who may not feel comfortable inside.

Speaking on behalf of the owners, Ian Grant said that the opening up of the John Muir Way, which passes in front of the pub, had boosted footfall, as had and increasing numbers of visitors to Blackness Castle, a regular location for filming.

The pub had lain closed for 11 years and the re-opening has been warmly welcomed by the local community, he said, adding: “People are delighted with what they have done and what it means to the village.”

Members of Falkirk Licensing Board had no hesitation in giving The Lobster Pot the licence it requested.

Board convener Niall Coleman suggested unaccompanied children should be allowed in to buy from the shop if they used the side door.