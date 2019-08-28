Asda Stenhousemuir given go-ahead for petrol station despite congestion fears

Asda in Stenhousemuir town centre has been granted permission to build a petrol filling station – despite fears over traffic congestion.

The proposal was passed by members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, despite the warnings of its roads officers, who were concerned about large tankers struggling to turn into the shopping precinct.

They were also worried that building the petrol station will mean the car park will have 30 fewer spaces, reducing it to 298 in total.

Asda told councillors that it had commissioned surveys that showed there was plenty of capacity even with the loss of spaces.

Asda told councillors it was investing £1 million into Stenhousemuir and would be a boon for customers who they said had “shown overwhelming support” for the new petrol station.

It also argued that tanker deliveries would be infrequent and should be compared to the number of buses that use Hallam Road – around 58 every week day.