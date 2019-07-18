All good news for Falkirk town centre revamp

Being nominated for a Scottish Government award in planning is just the next stage for a project, delivered over five years, that has restored many of Falkirk town centre’s historic buildings, including its famous steeple.

That’s the view of the man who helped deliver the £5.5 million Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) , which used grants from The Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic Environment Scotland to help owners restore and repair buildings, shopfronts and streets in a bid to improve the look of the struggling town centre.

Pete Reid

Pete Reid, growth and investment manager within economic development, said being shortlisted in the Places section of the Scottish Awards for Quality Planning is a huge achievement for the town.

He said: “The THI was successful at involving the community and owners of buildings. It has had a significant impact on the town centre and how it looks and on preserving our rich heritage as well as encouraging future investment.

“The next stage is being able to build on what was delivered and that will be through us looking to the relocation of the council headquarters and arts centre into the town centre.

“What we have done isn’t stopping – the town centre will play a significant part in the council’s growth deal.

“The next stage in this journey is to position Falkirk as a regional business hub area and help it face all the challenges that every town centre in the UK is continuing to face with regard to retailing.

“Being nominated for the award is really positive and a really lovely recognition of all the work that was put in to deliver the THI in Falkirk and a reward for all the upheaval people had to put up with.

“It’s pretty incredible to get three nominations across different sectors but it doesn’t stop here, it’s not finished by any means!”

The public vote closes on September 30. (Full link https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/9YC5NPV) and the final results of the competition will be announced in November.