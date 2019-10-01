All change for some of Falkirk district’s polling places

Voters will need to check their polling cards to make sure they’re heading to the right place.

The changes, however, won’t kick in until December – so if Boris Johnson calls a snap election, arrangements will remain the same.

Changes to traditional polling places will include St Bernadette’s Primary being used instead of Stenhousemuir Primary after councillors agreed it has better parking and fewer children will be affected.

Where possible, the council tries to avoid using schools as polling places to avoid disruption to pupils’ education and scheduled elections will be used as in-service days.

Kinneil Primary in Bo’ness will no longer be used, with people asked to use the Chemical Workers’ Social Club.

Larbert Village Primary will be replaced by Larbert Old Parish Church as the only hall with sufficient space and parking for an electorate of around 3000.

While voters in New Carron are encouraged to head to the polls using a mobile unit in Carron Co-op’s car park as previously when asked to vote at Bainsford Primary turnout was very low.

The closure of community halls is also proving a headache for election organisers.

Heating problems at Hallglen Sports Centre have forced it to close – but the lack of any other suitable halls means the council still plans to use it for voting and following the closure of Glen Village Bowling Club, voters there will now be asked to use the sports centre.

Bothkennar and Carronshore Parish Church Hall will be used, despite concerns about voters having to cross a busy road, due to the sale of Bothkennar Community Hall.

And a mobile unit will be used in California following the closure of its community hall.

It will be sited in the hall’s grounds for the day, allowing the primary school to remain open.

In Grangemouth, changes to Dundas Resource Centre mean it is no longer available as a polling station. Residents will be asked to use Kersiebank Community Project.

Changes to Laurieston’s arrangements have still to be finalised.