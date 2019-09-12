£3m fire safety improvements for Falkirk’s high flats

Work is being planned to replace cladding on Falkirk’s Glenfuir Court at a cost of £1m, while new smoke and heat detectors in all of the town’s high flats will be replaced at a cost of £2m.

Falkirk Council had delayed starting the work on the 30-year-old cladding until they knew the outcome of the Scottish Government’s inquiry into fire safety following the tragic blaze at Grenfell Tower which claimed 72 lives in 2017.

All of Falkirk’s high rise flats, most of which are home to elderly residents, were checked in the aftermath of the disaster and found to meet safety standards.

But a Scottish Government enquiry has, as expected, imposed even stricter fire safety rules on all high rise buildings, particularly new builds, which will come into force on October 1.

Residents will not notice any work start immediately, however.

A council spokesperson said: “It is anticipated the upgrading works will take approximately two years to design, procure and install.”

A further £350,000 has been set aside for an asbestos water pipe replacement.

The spend was reported to councillors in the Capital Programmes Update, which was approved by the council’s executive.