Falkirk Council: Support pledged for children and young people seeking asylum

Members of Falkirk’s education, children and young people executive previously agreed voluntarily to provide placements to unaccompanied asylum seeking children through the National Transfer Scheme.

That scheme has now become mandatory as numbers of children – many escaping escaping war, violence and trauma – continue to rise.

Through the transfer scheme the council has welcomed six young people into the district, although members were warned that the numbers are likely to rise in the face of huge demand.

People in Falkirk district are being sought to help those young people seeking asylum in the UK without an adult. Pic: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

SNP councillor Fiona Collie, the council’s spokesperson for health and social care, said she was very proud of the work being done in Falkirk to help unaccompanied children seeking asylum and said it “continues to be the right thing to do”.

She said: “Many of those seeking asylum or refuge will have experienced traumatic events or losses. This might include exposure to violence, separation from family members, fleeing impending war and being exposed to more adversities than I can possibly imagine.

“Most recently on our television screens, we have seen war and terror in Afghanistan where more than two million people have fled the country to escape Taliban rule. I will never forget watching their desperation to escape to safety by grasping on to the wheels of aeroplanes.

“Many more are displaced internally and the country itself is facing famine and ongoing food insecurity. Would not you want your child to escape this?”

She also highlighted the desperation of people in Ukraine coping with the ongoing war as well as those displaced by extreme natural disasters – such as famine and flooding – caused by climate change.

Ms Collie said: “There are clearly challenges in providing the right help and support and in funding to ensure that across the piece we can deliver the right support to children coming to our district.

“Notwithstanding those challenges, I’m extremely proud of the work that is being done to date and the commitment of our staff, partners, fosterers and communities have shown to helping these children and young people build a new life here in Falkirk district, where we can support them to feel safe, thrive and meet their aspirations.”

The report to councillors set out how Falkirk Council is part of a rota of local authorities to support children arriving in the UK by small boats.

More than 3700 unaccompanied children sought asylum in the UK in 2021, a significant increase on the previous year. That figure is expected to continue to climb this year.

Falkirk’s share was estimated to be between an additional six to 12 young people over the course of this year but it is expected that will double as numbers coming to the UK continue to rise.

Councils are expected to arrange accommodation within five days of being allocated a child.

If children cannot be cared for locally, the council will have to foot the bill for expensive residential accommodation, which can cost £4500 a week.