Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Laura Murtagh left the party in July and now represents Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst as an Independent.

Her resignation took the number of SNP councillors down to 11, just two more than the Labour group which has nine members. The Conservative group remains at five and there are now five Independents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the latest meeting of Falkirk Council, members agreed that the SNP and Labour should get four seats each on the council’s largest committees: executive; education, children & young people executive; and the planning committee. The Conservatives and Independents will now have two places each.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Laura Murtagh resigned from the SNP in the summer. Pic: Falkirk Council

There will also be a change in the two committees that have ten members – the licensing board and civic licensing – to better reflect the numbers.

Councillors agreed that the Conservatives would lose one of their places on the licensing board to an Independent, while the Independents will get an extra seat on civic licensing.

It was agreed that Conservative councillor Sarah Patrick will be replaced on the licensing board by Independent councillor Robert Spears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Murtagh, who was the SNP’s education portfolio holder when she resigned, also stood down as the council’s representative on CoSLA’s children & young people board. Members agreed that the current education portfolio holder, Councillor Iain Sinclair, should take her place on the board.