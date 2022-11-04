Falkirk Council revealed the work is needed after concerns were raised it was not fit for purpose. It follows the local authority’s decision to close Falkirk Town Hall (FTH) and use other buildings, including the Bo’ness Road town hall property, for amateur and professional productions, as well as events.

Rumours had been circulating that the stage area was condemned, but the council denied this with a spokesperson saying: “There is a need for us to undertake some planned improvements to this and some other areas around Grangemouth Town Hall to support modern productions, however the stage is not condemned. Indicative costs are approximately £35,000 to £45,000.

"These works will be scoped out and arrangements will be made to have these undertaken. We will be engaging with groups and users for when works are to be undertaken.”

Grangemouth Town Hall stage needs a £45,000 renovation but Young Portonians, seen here in last year's panto Hansel and Gretel, will have this year's pantomime go-ahead

Meanwhile, a youth drama group in the town has said the required work will not impact on its planned pantomime Robin Hood. The Young Portonian Theatre Company will be on stage with performances from Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, November 26.

A spokesperson for the Young Portonians said: “I can confirm the works to be carried out at Grangemouth Town Hall will not affect our production and performances will be going ahead as planned.”

Falkirk Council took the decision to close the West Bridge Street town hall building on February 6 after a production by youth theatre group Big Bad Wolf. The original plan had been to close after the professional pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, which runs from December 9-30.

The closure decision was despite last year the local authority pledging to keep FTH open until a replacement facility was ready. But a report to councillors in September revealed the cost of separating the two, then repairing the town hall would be over £6 million – and the building would also have to close for a year.

Grangemouth Town Hall in Bo'ness Road needs work carried out to the stage area

Director of place services, Malcolm Bennie, also warned that the condition of FTH is so poor that there was a real danger that shows would be disrupted by the building’s failure and urged councillors to support a “managed and planned closure”.

Falkirk Council has said it is working with groups and organisations to find suitable venues across the district for productions. This includes Falkirk Operatic Society’s plans to perform Shrek on April 25-29.

Amy Sutherland from Falkirk Operatic Society, previously said the councillor’s decision was “tearing the cultural heartbeat” from the area.

She said her company stood to lose thousands of pounds after already paying for the performing rights for Shrek, adding: “We've also put deposits down for costumes and scenery. It’s all very well the council saying that they will help us find an alternative venue but we may lose the rights to perform this production if it is not at FTH.

"FTH may not be perfect but it is perfect for its current purpose and is a league above other venues in the area. We’ve been planning to perform Shrek since before the pandemic and there has been massive interest already.”