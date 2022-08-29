Falkirk Council: Refuse strike continues as unions reject pay offer

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Unite rejected the £1925 pay rise offered by the local authority body, Unison, Scotland's largest local government union, said it would put it to members.

The GMB this evening said it had written to CoSLA urging them to return to talks as soon as possible and to negotiate a new offer based on a flat rate increase.

Falkirk Council’s cleaning staff walked out last Wednesday and are due to return to work on Thursday.

Falkirk Council refuse workers will remain on strike along with colleagues at other local authorities after the latest pay offer was rejected

However, another phase of strike action is due to run from September 6 to 13.

Unite industrial officer Wendy Dunsmore, said: “Unite has rejected outright the latest pay offer from CoSLA. The structure of the offer continues to disproportionately and unfairly effect the lowest paid with the majority of those being women.

"In real terms it leaves the lowest paid workers no better-off and a significant proportion of the offer does not enhance overtime, allowances or pensions.

“The offer remains unacceptable and it represents a waste of precious time. We understand the gravity of the situation across the country but equally our members are facing the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

"Unite’s strike action remains scheduled for next week unless COSLA gets back to us with a credible offer which addresses our primary concerns.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “No waste or recycling wheeled bins are being collected at present due to the national industrial action.

“Food waste collections are operating as per the schedule.