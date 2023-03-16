News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: New home for council meetings

Falkirk Council has found a temporary home for meetings following the closure in February of the town hall.

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 18:05 GMT

All council meetings will now be held in in Grangemouth Community Education Centre, in Abbots Road, to the side of the sports complex.

The council has been meeting in The Foundry in Larbert since December, but it is not big enough for a meeting of the full council.

The Grangemouth venue will have limited space for members of the public to attend meetings, which will continue to be livestreamed and recorded for the council’s YouTube channel.

The community education centre is next to Grangemouth Sports Complex
The community education unit could be home to council meetings for some time.

As yet there are no plans for the promised new town hall replacement but Falkirk Council has been looking at various sites around the High Street.

Plans for offices to replace Falkirk’s municipal buildings have been scrapped, however, as more people working from home means that council staff will use the Foundry in Larbert and offices in the Falkirk Stadium.

The first meeting to be held in the education unit was Wednesday’s planning committee.

Next Tuesday, the education, children and young people’s executive committee will be held there, followed by Wednesday’s meeting of the licensing board.

