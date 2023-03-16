All council meetings will now be held in in Grangemouth Community Education Centre, in Abbots Road, to the side of the sports complex.

The council has been meeting in The Foundry in Larbert since December, but it is not big enough for a meeting of the full council.

The Grangemouth venue will have limited space for members of the public to attend meetings, which will continue to be livestreamed and recorded for the council’s YouTube channel.

The community education centre is next to Grangemouth Sports Complex

The community education unit could be home to council meetings for some time.

As yet there are no plans for the promised new town hall replacement but Falkirk Council has been looking at various sites around the High Street.

Plans for offices to replace Falkirk’s municipal buildings have been scrapped, however, as more people working from home means that council staff will use the Foundry in Larbert and offices in the Falkirk Stadium.

The first meeting to be held in the education unit was Wednesday’s planning committee.