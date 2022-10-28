A meeting of Falkirk Council on Thursday heard from the council’s director of transformation, Karen Algie, that she believes “there are more efficient ways to run our library service”.

In a report to council, she explained that areas formerly run by Falkirk Community Trust – but now fully part of the council – were asked to save £750,000 this year as part of this year’s budget.

Redesigning the library service is just one part of a review, looking for savings, which also includes arts and heritage and sport and leisure.

Library staff across the council area have been hosting events encouraging people into their buildings to make more use of them

Ms Algie said: “We are not setting out to close libraries – it’s more about what the appropriate location is for them.”

She suggested that the redesign would ask questions such as if there was a “better location in some areas” or “could it be done more efficiently if we join it up with another area” but said communities across the district would be asked for their views.

Some of the changes have already been implemented, such as relocating Falkirk Council’s advice hub into Falkirk Library, saving nearly £17,000.

Other plans including more room hire and events and even renting space in a ‘co-working hub’. The report says that is intended to support people such as young start-ups, digital entrepreneurs or help parents and carers back into work after career breaks.

The room hire and desk hire would be expected to bring in around £10,000 in additional income.

The bulk of the savings though – £335,000 – will come from “redesigning services” and looking closely at things such as opening times.

SNP portfolio holder, Councillor Gary Bouse, said the proposals would give “comfort, continuity and stability” to library staff who up until April were employed by Falkirk Community Trust.

He said: “The important thing here is for library staff who in all the time I’ve been here have always spent Christmas wondering if they are going to be in a job over the next couple of months, when there were proposals brought forward from the Trust to close libraries.”

Ms Algie promised councillors that there would be consultation to create a five-year plan that would both meet the needs of communities and deliver savings.

She said it was vital to speak to those who currently use library services and those who don’t, adding: “It’s essential that we engage with our communities on the options they would like to see in place and the changes they would like to see.

“We would also want to consult with our library employees who are in the front line in all of this and will have a lot of good ideas and thoughts about how we can enhance our library service.”

The report admits that depending on the decisions taken there could be voluntary redundancies.

Any decisions taken will tie in with Falkirk Council’s ongoing property review which intends to find savings by closing inefficient buildings.

Several councillors spoke about their own experiences of libraries and how important they are.