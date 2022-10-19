The site on farmland near Crawfield Road, Bo’ness, was originally rejected by Falkirk councillors but a Scottish Government-appointed Reporter overruled that decision when it was included in the council’s latest Local Development Plan.

Detailed plans for the first phase of the housebuilding, which will see 229 houses being built on land to the south of Bo’ness fire station will be in front of Falkirk Council’s planning committee next Tuesday for final approval.

The committee will also be asked to grant planning permission in principle to the second phase, which will include more housing as well as potential commercial and community use.

Councillor David Aitchison is also concerned about drainage in the area and lack of public transport

The Reporter’s decision means there is little they can do to stop the development going ahead.

The council is, however, expecting contributions that will mitigate any potential problems caused by the cumulative number of houses that are currently being built in the Bo’ness area.

The report in front of councillors shows that NHS Forth Valley have confirmed that medical practices serving the Bo’ness area are reaching capacity and do not currently have capacity to serve the cumulative total of new residents from the allocated housing sites.

A developer contribution towards capacity related investment has therefore been requested at a rate of £1159 per unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council’s Children’s Services department has also said that while Bo’ness schools are anticipated to be able to met the demand, there may be pressure on local nursery places.

The applicants have therefore agreed to the request for £373,181 (£1629.61 per unit) towards nursery provision.