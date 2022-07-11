Falkirk Council: Help find the 1600 pensioners missing out on Pension Credit

Any pensioner who has an income of less that £182.60 or £278.70 for a couple has a right to Pension Credit.

But if you get Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment and some other benefits they do not count as part of your income.

Councillor Alf Kelly, Falkirk Council’s older people’s champion, said: “It is important we find these people, our friends and neighbours, before the end of August as they will receive the extra £124 payment on top of the £200 for the second government Cost of Living Payment if they have the Pension Credit award.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pensioners could be missing out on income that they are entitled to

“Getting the pension credit award, of even just £1, also gives other help like rent rebate, council tax reduction, free TV licence for over 75’s and much more. So don’t think it’s not worth the trouble – it can make a big difference.”

He urged people to find out if relatives or friends are getting all the benefits they are due and said help was available by contacting either Age Scotland Free Phone 0800 12 44 222 or Falkirk Council on 01324 506070 and ask for the benefits team.

The councillor added: “Help them by getting in touch with these numbers to check if they should be on the higher pension rate. We need to find the 1600 who are missing out.