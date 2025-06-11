Falkirk Council halt sale of land to Braes golf club amid compensation row

Falkirk Council has stopped the sale of land to a golf centre where the owner has refused to pay compensation to a greenkeeper who was unfairly sacked.

The council says the sale of land next to Braes Golf Centre in Maddiston – agreed by councillors in January 2023 – will no longer go ahead because the deal took too long to complete.

Trade union GMB Scotland welcomed the news as it had repeatedly asked Falkirk Council to pause the deal after the club’s owner, Stephen Matthews, refused to pay compensation to one of its members who was unfairly sacked.

Former greenkeeper John Easton – who had looked after the course for 19 years – was awarded £22,000 by an Employment Tribunal, after it found that he had been dismissed “without justification or notice”.

Former green keeper, John Easton, and Braes Golf Club owner Steve Matthews. Pic: Michael Gillen

Three years on, however, Mr Easton has still not received any money.

The union, whose call has been backed by Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank and MSP Michelle Thomson, said the council should not do business with the club until it had paid Mr Easton the money he was entitled to.

The club had wanted the land – almost 3000 square metres – to extend its car park and the union claims that council officials are now investigating whether golf club members have

already been using the council-owned ground without permission.

The union says that photographs taken on the opening day of the season at the club in March show Matthews in front of a line of cars, including his own, parked on council land.

Robert Deavy, GMB Scotland senior organiser, said: “Whatever the reason given for the council halting this deal, it is absolutely the right thing to do.

“No local authority or any other firm or organisation that cares about workers’ rights, should be doing business with this club or its owner until this compensation is paid.

“This club should be a popular asset to the community but its good name is being dragged through the mud.

“Decent members of this club deserve better and our member deserves his money.”

Matthews, a businessman and property developer, took over the club in 2019 before sacking Mr Easton, the head greenkeeper, without warning two years later.

Mr Easton had just reported back to work at the club, formerly Polmont Golf Club, in Maddiston, after being furloughed during the pandemic.

An employment tribunal in 2022 heard no reason was given for his sacking and ruled Mr Easton, 64, was unfairly dismissed and awarded him £22,000 compensation.

The award included a 25 per cent uplift because of Mr Matthews “wholly unreasonable” failure to follow employment rules ensuring redundancies are justified.

Labour MP Euan Stainbank and SNP MSP Michelle Thomson have both offered their support to the sacked greenkeeper.

Mr Easton said: “I still hope he will do the right thing.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council’s decision to sell the land was taken in January 2023. In light of the passage of time without the sale being completed, the council has withdrawn its offer to sell.”

Braes Golf Centre has been approached for comment.