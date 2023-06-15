Councillor Alan Nimmo will replace his Labour colleague, Councillor Euan Stainbank, who represents Falkirk South and was just 22 years old when he was elected last May.

Mr Nimmo raised the issue at last month’s planning meeting when a proposal to create an HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) in the former Ellwyn pub was being discussed. The councillor, who was allowed to address the committee as a local member, said that despite large developments happening in Grangemouth there was no elected member on the planning committee. He was reminded that choosing representatives for the committee is a matter for the political parties and Independents who make the appointments.

The planning committee has 12 members, with five places for SNP members, as the largest group on Falkirk Council, four for Labour, two Conservatives and one Independent. While the committee places are divided among political parties according to their share of the vote, councillors do not vote on party lines for planning issues.

Councillor Alan Nimmo brings "vast experience" to the planning committee. Pic: Falkirk Council

When the committee met this week, members were told that the two Labour councillors were exchanging places. Councillor Nimmo has previously been on the planning committee and Convener Billy Buchanan said he welcomed his “vast experience”. However, he added that Cllr Stainbank would be a loss, saying: “He is one of the younger generation and he has been an absolute star on this committee.”

The planning committee has 12 members, they are:

Independent: Convener Cllr Billy Buchanan (Bonnybridge & Larbert)

SNP: Cllrs Gary Bouse (Carse, Kinnaird & Tryst); Fiona Collie (Denny & Banknock); Iain Sinclair (Falkirk North); Gordon Forrest (Lower Braes); Laura Murtagh (Carse, Kinnaird & Tryst)

Labour: Cllrs Alf Kelly (Denny & Banknock); Alan Nimmo (Grangemouth); Jack Redmond (Bonnybridge & Larbert); Provost Robert Bissett (Falkirk North)