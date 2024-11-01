A charitable trust set up to help people affected by addiction in the Falkirk area has not given out any money for several years, auditors have highlighted.

The Falkirk Temperance Trust – which currently has a bank balance of £165,365 – awards grants to support people tackling alcohol abuse or drug addiction.

However, a meeting of Falkirk Council’s audit committee this week heard that the tight legal conditions of the trust mean there has been “no expenditure to deliver this support in recent years”.

The Trust was established in 1919, thanks to a bequest by Dr John Aitken, who wanted to help people refrain from alcohol.

The Former Temperance Hotel in Falkirk. Picture: Contributed

Initially, the funds were used to run a local temperance cafe in Lint Riggs, Falkirk, which was open until 1983.

In 1991, the Court of Session allowed the trust’s scope to be widened and its funds were made available to other organisations tackling alcohol or drug abuse.

The trust is administered by Falkirk Council, with the chief finance officer appointed as treasurer and three councillors appointed as trustees.

Pauline Gillen, from Audit Scotland, says in Falkirk Council’s annual audit report that the council should now “explore options to expend the funds held in the Falkirk Temperance Trust to deliver support for people affected by addiction in the Falkirk area”.

The auditor’s report states: “Since our appointment to the audit in 2022/23, there has been no transactions through the trust, other than for bank interest and charges.

“The administrative costs and audit fee are met by Falkirk Council.

“Net assets amounted to £165,365 at 31 March 2024, representing significant funds which are available to support people affected by addiction in the Falkirk area.”

Falkirk Council has advised the auditors that the legalities of the trust make it difficult for the entitlement criteria to be met.

It added that the council “does not have the capacity to devote resources to take the necessary legal steps to make the trust monies more accessible”.

But the auditors say it is time for Falkirk Council to look at ways of being able to use the cash as intended.

The report states: “This funding could have a real impact for people affected by addiction in the Falkirk area so the council should explore options to expend the trust in a way that will deliver the intended outcomes for people.”

Falkirk Council has accepted the auditors’ recommendations and says it will work with trustees to explore available options.