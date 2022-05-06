Falkirk Council elections: Upper Braes result

The three main political parties each returned a councillor to represent Upper Braes on Falkirk Council.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:54 pm

However, it’s a trio of new faces who will be representing the community.

Former Labour councillor John McLuckie who was standing as an Independent this time around failed to secure enough votes.

The full list of First Preference votes was:

Elected councillors for Upper Braes, Siobhan Paterson, Jim Robertson and Claire Brown.

Jim Robertson (SNP) 1918

Siobhan Paterson (Lab) 1272

Claire Brown (Con) 1202

John McLuckie (Ind) 459

Rachel Kidd (Green) 308

Austin Reid (Lib Dems) 139

Ian Kennedy (Ind) 89

Colin Todd (Alba) 63

Mark Tunnicliff (Ind) 49

With 5573 votes cast, the turnout was 43.8 per cent.

Falkirk CouncilIndependentLabour