Falkirk Council elections: Upper Braes result

However, it’s a trio of new faces who will be representing the community.
Former Labour councillor John McLuckie who was standing as an Independent this time around failed to secure enough votes.
The full list of First Preference votes was:
Jim Robertson (SNP) 1918
Siobhan Paterson (Lab) 1272
Claire Brown (Con) 1202
John McLuckie (Ind) 459
Rachel Kidd (Green) 308
Austin Reid (Lib Dems) 139
Ian Kennedy (Ind) 89
Colin Todd (Alba) 63
Mark Tunnicliff (Ind) 49
With 5573 votes cast, the turnout was 43.8 per cent.