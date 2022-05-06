Falkirk Council elections: Lower Braes result

Anne Hannah took the biggest share of the First Preference votes – 1393 – to become the Labour member.

New face for the SNP is Gordon Forrest who polled 1205 votes.

However, Adanna McCue who had been an SNP councillor failed to be re-elected with 825 votes.

Elected councillors for Lower Braes, Gordon Forrest, Anne Hannah and James Kerr.

James Kerr will once again be the Conservative councillor for Lower Braes after polling 1204 votes.

Other votes were:

Doug Sheehan (Green) 298

Ashley Ward (Lib Dems) 167

Scott Fallon (Alba) 67