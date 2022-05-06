Falkirk Council elections: Lower Braes result

Anne Hannah took the biggest share of the First Preference votes – 1393 – to become the Labour member.
New face for the SNP is Gordon Forrest who polled 1205 votes.
However, Adanna McCue who had been an SNP councillor failed to be re-elected with 825 votes.
James Kerr will once again be the Conservative councillor for Lower Braes after polling 1204 votes.
Other votes were:
Doug Sheehan (Green) 298
Ashley Ward (Lib Dems) 167
Scott Fallon (Alba) 67
There were 5238 votes case which gives a turnout of 43.6 per cent.