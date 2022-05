In the Falkirk South ward Lorna Binnie retained her seat for the SNP with 1843 First Preference votes, while Sarah Patrick received 1744 votes.

Joining them to represent the ward is Labour’s Euan Stainbank with 1364 votes.

Emma Russell (SNP) who was elected in last year’s by-election when Labour’s Pat Reid stood down failed to retain her seat with 701 votes.

Elected councillors for Falkirk South, Sarah Patrick, Euan Stainbank and Lorna Binnie.

Other votes were: Hunter Thomson (Green) 346 votes and Richard Wilson (Ind) 108 votes.