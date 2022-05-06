Falkirk Council elections: Falkirk North result

While Labour’s Robert Bissett retained his seat, the fourth seat which had previously been held by Labour veteran Dennis Goldie, but who had latterly been an Independent, was won by James Bundy for the Conservatives.
The First Preference votes cast were:
Cecil Meiklejohn (SNP) 2260
Robert Bissett (Lab) 1464
James Bundy (Con) 857
Iain Sinclair (SNP) 801
Robbie Burgess (Lab) 399
Judith McLaughlin (Green) 381
Zohaib Arshad (Alba) 294
The total votes case were 6630 which is a turnout of 39.6 per cent