Falkirk Council elections: Falkirk North result

The SNP have retained their two seats in the Falkirk North ward with council leader Cecil Meiklejohn being joined by her son-in-law Iain Sinclair.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:42 pm
Elected councillors for Falkirk North, James Bundy, Robert Bissett, Cecil Meiklejohn and Iain Sinclair.

While Labour’s Robert Bissett retained his seat, the fourth seat which had previously been held by Labour veteran Dennis Goldie, but who had latterly been an Independent, was won by James Bundy for the Conservatives.

The First Preference votes cast were:

Cecil Meiklejohn (SNP) 2260

Robert Bissett (Lab) 1464

James Bundy (Con) 857

Iain Sinclair (SNP) 801

Robbie Burgess (Lab) 399

Judith McLaughlin (Green) 381

Zohaib Arshad (Alba) 294

The total votes case were 6630 which is a turnout of 39.6 per cent

SNPFalkirk CouncilLabour