Falkirk Council elections: Denny and Banknock result

The SNP’s Paul Garner and Fiona Collie were both re-elected with 1868 and 1084 First Preference Votes respectively.

Joining them to represent the ward on Falkirk Council will be Labour’s Alf Kelly with 889 votes and Independent Brian McCabe, 860 votes, who is returning after losing out in 2017.

Losing his seat is Conservative Nigel Harris, who despite have 1026 First Preference Votes didn’t get enough under the Single Transferable Vote system.

Elected councillors for Denny and Banknock, Ward 3. Alf Kelly, Fiona Collie, Paul Garner and Brian McCabe.

Other votes were James Marshall (Labour) with 423 and Rachel Hart (Scottish Greens) with 200.