Falkirk Council elections: Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst result

Margaret Anslow won for Labour, taking over from Joan Coombes who stood down, and received 1762 First Preference votes.

Gary Bouse was returned for the SNP with 1961, along with his Nationalist colleague Laura Murtagh with1224 votes.

James Flynn became the first Conservative councillor to be elected this time around with 1081 votes.

Elected councillors for Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst, Gary Bouse, Laura Murtagh, Margaret Anslow and James Flynn.

Other votes were: Robert Kemp (Con) 646; Tom McLaughlin (Green) 297; and Sean McCay (Lib Dems) 207