Falkirk Council elections: Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst result

Margaret Anslow won for Labour, taking over from Joan Coombes who stood down, and received 1762 First Preference votes.
Gary Bouse was returned for the SNP with 1961, along with his Nationalist colleague Laura Murtagh with1224 votes.
James Flynn became the first Conservative councillor to be elected this time around with 1081 votes.
Other votes were: Robert Kemp (Con) 646; Tom McLaughlin (Green) 297; and Sean McCay (Lib Dems) 207
With 7334 votes cast, the turnout was 42.5 per cent of the eligible electorate.