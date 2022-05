Independent Billy Buchanan took the biggest share with 1423 First Preference Votes to be returned for another five years.

Bryan Deakin was elected for the SNP with 1212 votes and Jack Redmond secured one of the seats in the ward for Labour with 993votes.

Other votes cast were: David Grant (Con) 1038; Jim Muir (SNP) 700; and David Robertson (Green) 277.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elected councillors for Bonnybridge and Larbert, Billy Buchanan (not pictured), Bryan Deakin and Jack Redmond.