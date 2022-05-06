Falkirk Council elections: Bo'ness and Blackness results

Ann Ritchie, who had been an SNP councillor for Bo’ness and Blackness for 13 years, stood this time around as an Independent.

She took a mammoth 2262 of the First Preference Votes to be elected again to represent the ward.

Also elected were the SNP’s Stacey Devine with1202 FPV votes and Labour’s David Aitchison with 1041 FPV votes.

Elected councillors for Bo'ness and Blackness Stacey Devine, David Aitchison and Ann Ritchie. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Conservative’s Lynn Munro, who had been elected last time around lost out with 843 votes.

Other votes were: Debra Pickering, Scottish Greens, 136 votes and Nicholas Pitts, Scottish Liberal Democrats, 90 votes.