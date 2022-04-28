Falkirk Council election: Fuel poverty and public transport issues for Upper Braes

While other people have been watching in dismay as their energy bills soar, for many residents of the Braes it’s nothing new. Indeed, some of the prices that some residents – including hundreds of Falkirk Council tenants – are around three times the average UK energy bill, and have been for years.

With energy bills already forcing some people to rely on foodbanks, there’s no doubt that fuel poverty will continue to challenge councillors. Another hot topic in the largely rural area is a lack of public transport and a poor bus service.

The Upper Braes is another part of Falkirk Council where there are concerns about the large number of houses being built and the effect that might have on infrastructure – health services, schools and transport, in particular.

Fuel costs in the Upper Braes will be an election talking point

Like other parts of the council, changes Falkirk Council has made to grass cutting have sparked debate. while there are also concerns over the state of the roads. As in many other areas, fly tipping and litter also remain a priority issue for many.

Who won in 2017?

James Kerr, Scottish Conservative and Unionist (1,701) John McLuckie, Scottish Labour (1,342) Gordon Hughes, Scottish National Party (1028)

The background

Whatever the result, this year it will be all change for the councillors representing Upper Braes. The current Conservative & Unionist party councillor James Kerr, who topped the poll in 2017, is standing in the Lower Braes ward this time round.

Hoping to take his place on the council is fuel poverty campaigner Claire Brown, co-founder of ‘Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages Campaign’.

SNP councillor Gordon Hughes won’t be standing again – his place as SNP candidate will be taken by Jim Robertson, from Slamannan.

And there is a new Labour candidate too in Siobhan Paterson, who works for Glasgow City Council Social Work and is former chairperson of Falkirk Children’s Panel.

The former Labour councillor, John McLuckie, is standing again but this time as an Independent.

There are several other parties and independents vying for votes, including Rachel Kidd for the Scottish Green Party, Austin Reid for the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Colin Todd of the Alba Party for Independence. Mark Tunnicliff – who stood as a candidate for the Veterans and People’s Party in the General Election – is standing as an Independent; and Ian Kennedy is also standing as in Independent.

Who can I vote for?

Upper Braes (ward 9) – three councillors to be elected

Claire Brown, Scottish Conservative and Unionist;

Ian Kennedy, Independent;

Rachel Kidd, Scottish Green Party;

John McLuckie, Independent;

Siobhan Paterson, Scottish Labour Party;

Austin Reid, Scottish Liberal Democrats;

Jim Robertson, Scottish National Party (SNP);

Colin Todd, Alba Party for Independence;